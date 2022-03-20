Shaun Micallef will return to Network 10 for the first time in a decade to host Brain Eisteddfod, a new quiz show from Lune Media.

The 10 x 60 minute original format will bring together 18 schools from around Australia, pitting their best and brightest Year 11 students against each other to determine the country’s biggest brains.

Teams of three will be tested on their knowledge of a range of subjects from English, mathematics, history, art and foreign languages, to biology, Australiana and economics.

Micallef said: “I’ve always believed there was intelligent life on this planet, and I am delighted and proud to be part of 10’s efforts to discover it right here in Australia. Also, I was once a Year 11 student myself and will be using my old notes to double-check the answers.”

Lune Media produces in association with Giant Baby. The EPs are David Galloway, Shaun Micallef and Lune Media MD Leonie Lowe.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Shaun again on this exciting new series. It is the third time we have collaborated, and our partnership has always been both respectful and successful. I really admire his passion and commitment to his work and the team,” Lowe said.

“Viewers will see Shaun’s natural ability to engage and encourage the young contestants with his unique mix of quick-fire humour and razor-sharp wit.”