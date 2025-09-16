15 Seconds: Emmanuelle Mattana

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

IF caught up with Emmanuelle Mattana, whose credits include tween series ‘Mustangs FC’, Series Mania-winning comedy ‘Videoland,’ and SFF and MIFF-selected indie feature ‘Fwends’, which won Berlinale Forum’s Caligari Film Prize earlier this year.

The biggest issue facing the Australian film or TV industry is:

All those unsolved murders in picturesque small towns full of buried secrets.

Be...