Emmanuelle Mattana

15 Seconds: Emmanuelle Mattana

·
NewsTV & Streaming
·

IF caught up with Emmanuelle Mattana, whose credits include tween series ‘Mustangs FC’, Series Mania-winning comedy ‘Videoland,’ and SFF and MIFF-selected indie feature ‘Fwends’, which won Berlinale Forum’s Caligari Film Prize earlier this year.

The biggest issue facing the Australian film or TV industry is:

All those unsolved murders in picturesque small towns full of buried secrets.

Be...