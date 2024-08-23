15 seconds: Grace Naoum

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

A quickfire round with Grace Naoum, known for her roles in ‘Total Control’ and ‘Deadloch’. She will next be seen in Taron Lexton’s science fiction feature ‘Nomad’.

The biggest issue facing the Australian film or TV industry is:

The lack of funding in Australia. Stories have the power to make people feel more seen and less alone and to inspire people and there are so many more Australian stories that deserve to be told.

