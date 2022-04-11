British-born American actress Ione Skye recently starred in ABC’s ‘Barons’ and the Victoria-shot ‘La Brea’, and is known for her roles in ‘Good Girls’, ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Wayne’s World’, ‘River’s Edge’ and ‘Say Anything’.

The biggest issue facing the Australian film or TV industry is: I would imagine an issue could be to continue leaning into Australian stories and trusting that the world is open to them. The market, now more than ever, can recoup with breakout shows from countries all over the world.

Best movie quote of all time: Anything from A Streetcar Named Desire: “I have always depended on the kindness of strangers.”

Do you Google yourself? I do, in order to find pictures to post on Instagram. I try to mix up artistic posts and some retro pictures of myself from different decades.

If you could live inside one of your shows, would you? Which one? I could live inside Only Murders in the Building because I could be with Steve Martin and Martin Short and live in a fancy, fun New York apartment building with great New York characters. Or Bob’s Burgers so I could hang out with the Belcher family, especially the mum Linda.

Classics I would like to remake: All about Eve but I wouldn’t dare, so instead, Neil Simmons’ Plaza Suite, because it has a lot of scenes with great writing that I could work on with my fellow actors.

Favourite comedy film/show of all time: Arrested Development.

Favourite comedian? Mel Brooks.

Favourite guilty pleasure? Eating in bed.

Worst filmmaking experience? Anytime I am on a film that is disorganised, not great quality and underpaid.

Unsung Australian film/TV hero/heroine? The actress Genevieve Lemon. And I love the film Careful He Might Hear You. It may be considered a great film, but not many I meet have seen it.

If I weren’t in the film/TV industry, I’d be… A dancer.

If money were no object, what would your next film/show be? I love a costume drama. I’d make a British children’s book I love book called The Magic World written in 1912 by E. Nesbit

If a film about your life was made, who would play you? Daniel Day Lewis if it was an art film. Or Lorde.

I’d spend my last $20 on: Legos for my 11-year-old.

