15 Seconds: Lily Whiteley

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

IF caught up with young actress Lily Whiteley ahead of the September 18 release of Kate Woods’ family comedy Kangaroo, where she makes her feature debut opposite Ryan Corr.

The biggest issue facing the Australian film or TV industry is:

I would love to see more First Nations stories told by First Nations voices.

Best movie/TV quote of all time:

“There’s no limit to how far ...