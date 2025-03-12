15 seconds: Taj Aldeeb

PREMIUM CONTENT
Subscribe to continue reading.
Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial.
In the newest edition of our 15 seconds series, IF spoke with actress, musician, radio presenter, and 2024 Heath Ledger Scholarship finalist Taj Aldeeb, known for her roles in SBS drama Four Years Later and Mert Berdilek’s 2020 short The Fall.