Filmmakers have until September 1 to enter the Port Shorts Film Festival and join Ambassadors Stephen Curry, Matt Hearn and Rarriwuy Hick for the coolest film fest in the tropics.

The coolest short film festival in the tropics is giving filmmakers a chance to win a share of more than $15,000 in cash and prizes and mix with some of the brightest stars of Australia’s screen industry at the 2022 Port Shorts Film Festival.

To be held in the idyllic Rex Smeal Park in Port Douglas on October 14-15 with the World Heritage-listed Daintree Rainforest and Great Barrier Reef as the backdrop, the Port Shorts Film Festival is returning as a live event for the first time since 2019 due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Hosted by legendary Aussie actor and Festival Ambassador Stephen Curry, filmmakers have until September 1 to submit their short films in categories including Open, Local, Music Video, Drone and Youth.

Curry said he can’t wait to get back to his adopted second home along with fellow Ambassadors and Judges, Wolf Creek Producer Matt Hearn and Rarriwuy Hick, star of new SBS drama True Colours.

“I love being a part of Port Shorts, it’s not just an amazing quality short film festival in a spectacular location, it’s got a great atmosphere among the filmmakers and audience,” he said.

“The filmmakers don’t just get a chance to meet up with other filmmakers, the organisers and locals make them feel a part of the community.

“Being able to float down a river on a lilo surrounded by the rainforest while you’re there certainly helps too.”

To enter your short film before the September 1 closing date go to filmfreeway.com/PortShortsFilmFestival or visit www.portshorts.com.