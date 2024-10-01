2024 Screen Music nominees unveiled

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC) have announced the nominees for the 2024 Screen Music Awards, which include the composers behind the film Monkey Man, kids series Bluey, and TV dramas Ladies in Black and The Newsreader.

The Feature Film Score of the Year nominees include two-time previous winner, Jed Kurzel, for original music composed for Dev Patel’s action thriller Monkey Man. Sean Peter is nominated for Plan Bea, the movie musical about a Syd...