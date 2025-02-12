2025 Rising Talent: Actors

The IF 2025 Rising Talent list is here, featuring the people we think will help shape the future of the industry. As with previous years, we received hundreds of submissions and have consulted with the sector in making our final selections. If these practitioners are not already on your radar to work with, then you may have to get in line down the track.

Zoë Boe

Zoë Boe is a Butchulla (K’Gari) and Burmese actor who made her Australian television debut playing wrongfully accused teenage Dalia in the Stan Original Critical Incident last year.

She previously appeared as a nine-year-old in The Tree, a French-Australian feature film, starring Charlotte Gainsbourg, which was selected to close the prestigious 2010 Cannes Film Festival. Boe’s other television credits include the third season of the popular ABC series, Total Control, where she also worked as the producer’s attachment to Blackfella Films’ producer Darren Dale. She is represented by Morrisey Management.

(Image: Morrisey Management)

Lily LaTorre

Lily LaTorre made her feature acting debut at age seven opposite Sarah Snook in Daina Reid’s Run Rabbit Run, in which she played the lead role of Mia. The film screened at Sundance, SXSW and Sydney Film Festival before its release, and is available to view on Netflix.

She followed it up with the character of Sara/Asha in Disney+ The Clearing, appearing alongside Miranda Otto and Guy Pearce while taking direction from Jeffrey Walker.

Last year, she acted alongside her brother Jack in John Sheedy’s Runt, starring as the titular canine’s adoptive owner Annie Shearer. She will next be seen in Max Walker-Silverman’s drama Rebuilding, playing the daughter of Josh O’Connor.

LaTorre has also worked on several short films including Madeleine Gottlieb’sYou and Me Before and After and Ariel Martin’s Jake’s 7th Birthday. She is represented by CP Artist Management.

(Image: CinefestOz)

Jack LaTorre

Twelve-year-old Jack LaTorre is known for playing Young Lars in Nine Perfect Strangers, Young Clem in Glendyn Ivin’sThe Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (dir. Glendyn Ivin), Andrew Queller in Minkie Spiro’s Pieces of Her, Young Rodney Jeffrey Walker’s Riot, Jack in Abe Forsythe’s Little Monsters, and Young Boy in Matthew Moore’s Diary of an Uber Driver.

Last year, he appeared as a member of the Shearer family alongside younger sister Lily in John Sheedy’s Runt, and Darcy in Paul Goldman’s boxing drama Kid Snow.

Jack has also appeared in many big-brand television commercials, including Fox Sports, Woolies, Banana Boat, Big W, Kids Cancer Project and P&O Cruises. He recently filmed the lead role of Samuel in Paul Nevison’s The Family. Jack LaTorre is represented by CP Artist Management.

(Image: CinefestOz Film Festival)

Nicole Pastor

Nicole Pastor has forged her own path in the industry in the past few years, starting with extra work on productions, such as Not Suitable for Children, Home and Away, and Love Child, before serving as Jessica Marais’ stand-in on the 2014 telemovie Carlotta.

She would gain further prominence playing an adult version of Coco Jack Gillies’ character in

Michael Budd’s Ruby’s Choice and working with Alex Proyas on short film Box. After supporting roles in Matthew Holmes’ The Cost and Heath Davis’ Christmess, she played her first lead feature character in John Balazs’ Freelance, about a down-on-her-luck video editor who takes on a mysterious well-paying job cutting snuff films. Following its premiere, Freelance is now available on video-on-demand.

Tom Wilson

Tom Wilson has had consistent roles across some of the most well-known local drama titles of the past few years.

After a recurring role as Blake in Home and Away, he took on the role of predatory eshay leader Chook in Netflix’s Heartbreak High reboot, playing the character across both seasons of the program.

His recent credits also include Foxtel’s courtroom drama The Twelve, SBS Digital Original Latecomers, Paramount+ series Last King of the Cross, ABC’s series adaptation of Ladies in Black, the second season of Darby and Joan, and the third season of The Newsreader.

Wilson’s short film work has encompassed Riley Blakeway’s A Thousand Odd Days, winner of the Best Direction at this year’s Flickerfest, and Damian Walshe-Howling’s Unspoken, which was awarded the international Grand Prize at France’s Clermont-Ferrand International Film Festival.

Wilson is repped by Nathan Culliver Management.