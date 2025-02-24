2025 Rising Talent: Composers

Nodira Islam

Nodira Islam, an AFTRS MAS graduate in film and television music composing, started her music composing career in Uzbekistan media and film in 2007 where she wrote songs and soundtracks for Uzbekistan films. her song Tōrt Qadam was nominated for the best soundtrack of the year at Uzbekistan MTV Award in 2010 and Tarona Records Award for Best Song of the Year in 2011.

She has since written music scores and orchestral compositions for several Australian short films and animations.

Her talent was recognised last year by the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC), which selected her for a placement on an upcoming animated series produced by Cheeky Little Media, working closely with senior composer, Hylton Mowday.

Nodira Islam

Alex Olijnyk

Melbourne composer Alex Olijnyk‘s career has been on a fast rise since being named Emerging Screen Composer of the Year at the 2024 APRA-AMCOS Screen Music Awards.

The screen music composer and cellist’s work combines acoustic and electronic textures to craft unique sonic worlds. In the last few years her work as received an increasing amount of attention, including nominations for Best Music for a Short Film at the 2024 Screen Music Awards for her work on short film The Meaningless Daydreams of Augie & Celeste, which followed her 2023 for My Bubble-Wrapped Exorcism. Her work on Small won Best Score at the 2024 Canberra Short Film Fest.

That tidal wave of recognition has broke into work on larger scale productions including scoring Paramount+’s Fake, Netflix’s Surviving Summer. She has also written additional music for the Sundance hit Together, First Nations horror The Moogai, and Netflix drama Apple Cider Vinegar. She was also music editor on Netflix hit Territory.

Alex Olijnyk

Adrian Leung

Adrian Leung is a UK-based Australian-Hong Kong composer and multi-instrumentalist whose scores have featured in several short films, including those shown at festivals such as Tribeca, BFI London Film Festival, Raindance, SXSW, Sydney Film Festival, CPH:Dox and BFI Flare.

His work has also featured in major advertising campaigns for brands including Amazon, Dove, Guinness, Channel 5, and Barnardo’s, as well as radio dramas for BBC Radio. His music appeared on a recent commercial for Patrón Tequila, who collaborated with Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro to create Patrón x Guillermo del Toro.

Adrian’s solo project, Drexler, combined ambient and modern classical sounds, and has received airplay on NTS, BBC Sounds, Triple J, KEXP and Soho Radio. Adrian has a personal interest in diverse stories that explore culture, identity and underrepresented voices.

Sophia Christopher

Sophia Christopher is a former AFTRS graduate who has composed the original songs, lyrics, and score for the film musical MumLife, which premiered in competition at Cannes Film Festival in 2022 and saw her nominated for an APRA Screen Music Award for Best Song.

She has worked across different genres and media forms including composing for TikTok scripted comedy series NEXT, worked with NIKE on the Women’s World Cup-Sam Kerr campaign, and has also been nominated for Best Film Score at Horror Fest in Austin, Texas, for her tension-filled horror score for Hyde (2021).