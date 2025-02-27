2025 Rising Talent: Costume Designers

Madeleine Barlow

Madeleine Barlow is a set and costume designer who graduated from NIDA in 2019 with a Master’s in ‘Design for Performance’.

After a stint in New York interning at on and off-Broadway productions, she returned to Australia and has since worked on Hoodlum Productions’ Stan Original feature Christmas On The Farm, Steve Jaggi Productions’ The Curious Case of Dolphin Bay, Lav Bodnaruk and Michael Mier’s Zombie Plane, and a national Coffee Club commercial. Barlow also served as the production design assistant on TV series In Our Blood and was the set/costume designer on stage productions of Billy Elliot (The Star Grand) and School of Rock (Empire Theatre).

Currently based in South East Queensland, she is an APDG representative for ‘Emerging Stage Designers’ and a guest lecturer at both JMC and QUT.

Matilda Woodroofe

Matilda Woodroofe is a production design graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts, with theatre experience across Belvoir St Theatre, Malthouse Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company, Melbourne Theatre Company and Bangarra Dance Theatre.

She has worked as a set and costume design associate for designers Marg Horwell, Jacob Nash, The Sisters Hayes, and Mel Page.

Woodroofe’s screen experience includes working in the art department on shows like Cleverman, Get Krak!n, My Life is Murder, and Stephen Page’s 2015 directorial debut Spear. As a designer, she has contributed to The Legend of Burnout Barry from the ABC and Screen Australia’s DisRupted initiative and Ruby Rai from the third edition the Fresh Blood program, also from the ABC and Screen Australia.

Last year, she made her Melbourne Theatre Company debut as set and costume designer on Cost of Living, directed by Anthea Williams.

Ningali Ward

Ningali Ward is a Northern Territory-based costume designer who has a background as a Dressmaker for Albertini Designs, a high-end dress shop that features custom-made garments with hand-screen printed fabrics from a range of NT Indigenous communities.

Having completed a NIDA Costume Design Course, she applied her skillsets as a costume attachment on Amazon series Top End Bub under the supervision of Sophie Fletcher and Christine Mutton.

From there, she went to the second season of Deadloch, also produced by Amazon Prime, where she was tasked with re-sizing all costumes for the main cast working under costume designer Lien See Leong.

Olivia Smythe

Olivia Smythe is a costume designer and stylist. After studying Fashion Design at RMIT University, she worked in print and digital media in editorial roles, as well as in film and television production as a costume designer, assistant costume designer, and costume buyer. She has also held positions at the television networks Nine Network and Network 10, as a stylist.

Her costume department credits include Superwog, Reef Break, Relic, Wentworth, Young Rock, Bosch & Rockit, Carmen, Significant Others, Anyone But You, and Godzilla vs Kong: A New Empire. Most recently, she designed costumes for ABC limited series Plum.

Bridgette Hungerford

Bridgette Hungerford is a Victorian fashion professional who also has a Bachelor of Art History and Curating focused in Art History, Criticism and Conservation from Monash University.

Her experience includes serving as a costume buyer on Stan titles Eden, Black Snow, and Jones Family Christmas, along with international features Thirteen Lives and Ticket to Paradise, and the upcoming Addition. She has worked as a costume designer on the feature films Audrey and Nugget Is Dead: A Christmas Story, both of which were released last year.