Writer-director Macario de Souza’s 6 Festivals will make its world premiere at the Sydney Film Festival June 10 ahead of streaming on Paramount+ later this year.

The film tells the story of three best friends – Maxie, Summer and James – as they bucket-list six music festivals over six months, including cameos from including Dune Rats, G Flip, Bliss n Eso, B Wise, Peking Duk, Ruby Fields, Jerome Farah and Kobie Dee.

James (Rory Potter) is the entrepreneur of the trio, his sights set on a career as a promoter. Summer (Yasmin Honeychurch) has an incredible singing voice. Maxie (Rasmus King) is the maestro of mischief. When James receives a devastating diagnosis, the friends – each with burdens to bear – throw themselves into a whirlwind of festivals in an attempt to escape reality.

The film was shot at shot at leading Australian music festivals and locations in Queensland, New South Wales and the ACT through 2020 and 2021.

Michael Wrenn, Shannon Wilson-Mcclinton and Jade Van Der Lei produce, with the executive producer Mark Fennessy.

6 Festivals is a Invisible Republic, Hype Republic, HELIUM, Perception Pictures and Superlative Pictures production.

Distributor Bonsai Films will release 6 Festivals into selected cinemas on August 11, ahead of the Paramount+ debut.