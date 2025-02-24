A Deep Dive into retirement: Why Media Super supports Australian screen industry conferences, campaigns, and policy initiatives

Unpredictable incomes and irregular work patterns are hallmarks of life as a screen industry professional, leaving retirement planning a distant pipedream.

Media Super is changing the situation by supporting a wide range of screen industry initiatives, helping workers not only nurture a successful career, but turn it into a secure retirement.

At the heart of this strategy lies industry partnerships.

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) is one of the most prominent advocacy and industry organisations in Australia, representing more than 750+ member businesses that help drive more than $2 billion worth of annual production activity*.

Media Super and SPA have a long relationship – a SPA representative sits on Media Super’s Joint Advisory Committee, keeping the fund up to date with industry issues and the needs of SPA members. In turn, Media Super supports a wide range of SPA’s industry events, which also provides an avenue to educate members about retirement planning.

SPA’s upcoming annual SCREEN FOREVER conference from the 6th to the 8th of May, 2025, is a central event that Media Super supports, given its place as one of the largest industry conferences in the southern hemisphere. It attracts Australia’s most experienced and upcoming screen practitioners, as well as international industry leaders involved in all aspects of producing, creating, writing, directing, distributing and financing screen content across film, television, games, interactive and online.

Media Super not only provides financial support as a partner but also uses the event to provide information to Media Super members and screen workers thinking about retirement.

SCREEN FOREVER is just one of many key SPA events and initiatives that Media Super directly supports each year including:

• The annual SPA Awards, which celebrate, and champion content produced by SPA members.

• GENR8, a one-day ideas forum that brings together screen sector insiders to discuss original ideas and new thinking.

• The Screen Stories Dinner, which brings together select industry players and VIP political stakeholders in Canberra to discuss current trends and issues within the sector.

• PRISM, an invitation-only roundtable discussion forum where policy priorities and commercial objectives are explored.

• The Ones To Watch program, which is a professional development and mentoring program that supports early-career screen producers looking to accelerate their businesses.

This support from Media Super is crucial given the challenges faced by the screen industry.

SPA is continuing to advocate for key policy issues in the context of this year’s federal election, including the introduction of local content rules for online streaming platforms.

These rules have served the screen industry well on other platforms for many decades. It is crucial that these rules follow audiences across to new platforms to ensure Australia’s screen culture continues to thrive.

Media Super has also stood alongside the industry and its workers in support of both the Make It Australian campaign and the new National Cultural Policy Revive announced by the government in 2023.

* Australian Bureau of Statistics (Reference period 2021-22 financial year) Film, Television and Digital Games, Australia, accessed 20 Feb 2025