In this three-part series, ABC News Breakfast sports presenter Tony Armstrong takes audiences on a journey into the incredible world of our four-legged friends.

A Dog’s World with Tony Armstrong features interviews with the world’s top canine researchers, shining a light on dogs’ fascinating evolutionary journey, revealing their amazing super senses, as well as providing the practical advice needed to have the happiest and healthiest pooch in the park.

Through genetics, neuroscience, behavioural and physiological research, A Dog’s World will uncover the mounting evidence for what makes dogs unique among animals and an unparalleled companion for humans.

The series is produced by WildBear Entertainment, in association with the ABC, and directed by Emma Watts and Rosyln Lawrence, who is also a writer. Kate Pappas and Alan Erson executive produce with ABC head of factual and culture Jennifer Collins and ABC commissioning editor, Leo Faber.

The series will start Tuesday, March 22 at 8:30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview