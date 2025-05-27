‘A Girl’s Guide to Hunting, Fishing and Wild Cooking’ (Season 2 Trailer)

The second season of Broken Yellow and Barking Mad Productions’ A Girl’s Guide to Hunting, Fishing and Wild Cooking will premiere on June 23 at 7.30pm on SBS On Demand and SBS Food.

After taking the biggest risk of her life and giving up an international restaurant career for a new life in a 115-year-old cottage in rural Tasmania, in season two Analiese Gregory is turning her cottage into a small boutique eatery.

The 30 x 8 series sees Gregory source the freshest local ingredients for the menu as she builds to a dramatic opening of her intimate 10-seater eatery. This includes hunting for wallaby, spearfishing and catching lobster by hand as she expands her quest for the best produce and freshest ingredients.

Navid Bahadori is the series producer, with executive producers Bahadori, Steve Bibb and Mario Lendvai. Karen Warner is senior producer, Elena Arena producer and Tim Noonan the director of photography. The series is edited by Francois Cumunel and Nic Venettacci.

Screen Tasmania provided production support with assistance from Tourism Tasmania.



