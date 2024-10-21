‘A Grand Mockery’, ‘Pools’, ‘Thou Shalt Not Steal’ among SXSW Screen Award winners

SXSW Sydney 2024 Screen Award winners have been announced, with Australian feature A Grand Mockery taking home the Best Feature Film award.

Directed by Samuel Dixon and Adam C. Briggs and filmed on soft luminous super-8, A Grand Mockery follows Josie who leads a life of passive mundane displeasure before his psychic ills deform him and lead him to roam the rainforest hinterlands of Queensland.

Sam Hayes’ coming-of-age film dramedy Pools took home the SXSW Sydney 2024 Audience Award.

The film stars Odessa Adlon as Kennedy, a young adult who pool-hops across a wealthy suburb in Chicago, leading to a cathartic journey of self-discovery.

Pools

Thou Shalt Not Steal, a Stan Original Series directed by Dylan Rivers was awarded Best Episodic.

The series follows a young Aboriginal delinquent who escapes a detention centre and an awkward teenager as they embark on a perilous journey across the Australian outback.

Wendi Tang’s Fishtank and Maria Dudko’s Try to Remember, Please tied for Best Short Film.

Fishtank follows a sober woman who must deal with her inability to stop vomiting goldfish when she meets a fish enthusiast.

Try to Remember, Please offers a visceral account of the relationship between violence and memory, and how this can be abused.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets ‘Pillhouse’

Best Student Film went to Ruby and Tom Take a Cake to a Wedding, directed by Australian filmmaker Jack McTaggart.

Ruby and Tom Take a Cake to a Wedding follows a couple who must deliver a wedding cake out of town, trying to get help from family and friends who are too self-involved to care.

Australian psychedelic rock band Psychedelic Porn Crumpets were awarded Best Music Video for the video for their song Pillhouse, directed by Ollie Jones.

The music video features a sci-fi horror scene produced using Claymation.