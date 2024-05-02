‘A Portrait of Love’ (Trailer)

Molly Reynolds’ A Portrait of Love follows Archibald Prize-winning artist Craig Ruddy and his partner Roberto Meza Mont, who filmed their life together to share with friends and family.

They documented events big and small, from celebrations and travel to the inner workings of a significant artist, illustrating a vibrant, joyous life filled with love.

To tell their story, Reynolds spent months immersed in Roberto’s footage and crafted her most intimate film.,

The film is produced by Reynolds and Rolf de Heer, and co-produced by Anthony Anderson and Roberto Meza Mont. Sam Matthews was the editor, with Tom Heuzenroeder serving as the sound designer, and Ruddy providing the artworks and opening animation. Mark Eland worked on the colour grade and post-production finishing.

A Portrait of Love will screen at Melbourne’s Cinema Nova at 6.45pm on Tuesday, June 11, and Darwin’s Deckchair Cinema at 7pm on Friday, June 21.