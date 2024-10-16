‘A step in the right direction’: SPA welcomes NSW Screen and Digital Games Strategy

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has commended the NSW Government for its plans to work more closely with Screen NSW in coordinating production within the state.

As part of the NSW Screen and Digital Games Strategy announced today, the government will seek to introduce a priority hotline that gives the head of Screen NSW authority to escalate critically urgent production issues to the government for a response. The agency is also set to convene an industry working group to address AI concerns and review funding guidelines.

It follows an internal announcement last Thursday that Screen NSW and Sound NSW will no longer come under Create NSW from next month, moving to a new division within the office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner, and reporting to acting deputy secretary, Michael Rodrigues.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner, who previously described Screen NSW as “lacking autonomy”, said the proposed changes offered cause for optimism.

“SPA has long advocated for greater independence and better resourcing for Screen NSW, which would enable it to be more responsive to industry, and the new administrative arrangements with reporting to a deputy secretary are a step in the right direction towards this,” he said.

“Our members will also welcome the commitment to reducing red tape and making it easier to work with local councils when filming on location.”

The role of Screen NSW was one of four priority areas for the three-year strategy – part of the government’s Creative Communities cultural policy – alongside developing local talent and audiences, supporting infrastructure, and growing the digital games sector.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner with NSW Arts Minister John Graham.

Concerning skills shortages, the government will collaborate with TAFE, AFTRS, and NIDA on a $1 million pilot program to fast-track opportunities for entry-level and mid-career below-the-line practitioners in the workforce. It has also committed to a $200,000 IP option fund for producers to purchase IP rights of homegrown novels, non-fiction work, and podcasts as the basis for screen and gaming content, and a $200,000 Community Film Festival Opening Night Fund.

The strategy’s infrastructure portion includes plans to establish a hub for creative industry workers, along with a previously announced push to explore options for alternate studio space, including a second studio and Callan Park.

Outside of screen, the government hopes to provide greater access to its 10 per cent Digital Games rebate by reducing the minimum qualifying expenditure from $500,000 down to $350,000. It has also promised to invest $500,000 per annum over three years into the Digital Games Seed Development Program and market travel programs.

Arts Minister John Graham said the strategy, to be backed by the introduction of the NSW Screen and Digital Games Act next year, would turn NSW into a “‘Yes’ state” when it came to screen production while recognising the potential of the state’s game developers.

“Our people, our stories, and our skills – these are the reasons why more than half of Australian screen production happens here in NSW,” he said.

“This strategy sets out how the government and the industry could work together to build on that.

“While there has been a recent slowdown in global screen production, the Federal Government’s increased location offset will see Australia gain a greater share of that market. This strategy recognises the opportunities that brings, as well as the pressure that puts on NSW production facilities.

“For the first time in NSW, we are putting digital gaming front and centre. This strategy sets out a ‘hothouse’ approach that backs existing high-performing producers to support the ambitious target of 20 per cent compound annual growth in the sector.”