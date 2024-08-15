Image: Supplied

A vision for the future of the Australian screen industry (Part 1)

·
NewsTV & Streaming
·

The following is an edited extract from ‘White Paper: Growing Australian Screen Stories from ‘Good to Great’ by Julie Eckersley


Imagine a world where, when every Australian sat down to watch a screen, their first thought was, “I can’t wait to watch the new Australian drama, or film, or play the new Australian online game.”

Imagine a world in which buyers flocked to the Australian stand at international conferences bursting to see the latest groundbreaking narrative screen content; where distr...