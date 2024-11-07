‘A wicked problem’: ACTF notes ‘induspitable’ production contraction of children’s content in annual report

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) chair Helen Silver reflected on a productive year in the organisation’s 2023/24 annual report but acknowledged the “wicked problem” of supporting locally-made children’s content moving forward.

According to the data, the ACTF invested or committed nearly $9.5 million in production funding during the 2023-24 financial year and more than $380,000 in the development of 14 new projects.

Nearly $5.5 million was spent on production investment, wit...