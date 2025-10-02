AACTA and Sony announce five finalists for Pitch: Focus

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA), in partnership with Sony, has announced the finalists for AACTA Pitch: Focus 2025, a short-film initiative for student filmmakers.

Each finalist team will now receive a Sony equipment kit on loan, valued at over $2,500, to produce a short proof-of-concept film. These projects will then be presented to a panel of judges to determine the 2025 recipient. Following the judges’ deliberation, the final recipient of AACTA Pitch: Focus 2025 will be awarded a $15,000 production fund and a $20,000 Sony camera equipment loan package.



Goalpost Pictures partner and producer Kylie du Fresne, who judged the films, said the applications were incredibly strong, making choosing the finalists difficult.

“Australian student filmmakers continue to inspire us with their creativity and innovation,” she said.

“It’s thrilling to see the next generation of storytellers—passionate about the industry, pushing boundaries, and shaping the future of Australian filmmaking.”

The finalists:



Bluebirds – Australian Film Television and Radio School

Nicola Sercombe, Chhayly Moek, Sarah Whyte, Rikkili Clark, Luis Rumbolo

When imaginative nine-year-old Lisa discovers an elderly woman underneath her floorboards, she uncovers the truth about the people closest to her.

Fortune Tellers – University of Queensland, Queensland University of Technology

Yash Gor, Lucy Ingham-Myers, Zack Philips, Joshua Roberts

Three tellers at the Bank of Lady Luck discuss their clients while on their tea break; a struggling student, a prosperous Businesswoman and a love-struck Barista, all of whom have taken on ‘luck loans’ – asking for good luck in one aspect of their lives for bad luck in other aspects. The three stories intertwine to demonstrate how their different luck loans interact to help fulfil their individual goals at unforeseen costs.

Hello Grandma – Curtin University

Carlin Monteiro, Samuel Barbas

A broke young man, soon to be father, attends his uncle’s funeral in Malaysia, but after a violent fight with his dad, he comes face to face with his estranged grandmother for the first time in 28 years

parking a psychological duel that will change him forever.



Strawflower – New York Tisch School of the Arts, University of Technology Sydney, JMC Academy Sydney, AFTRS, Sydney Conservatorium of Music

Lucia Cozzi, Shaela Gosper, Guy Burlinson, Ella Stone Richards, Imogen Tyler, Noah Bloom

Strawflower is a poetic and visually rich short film that meditates on the quiet decay of a once-flourishing relationship. Set in a sun-drenched vegetable garden within the Australian landscape, it follows two young people—Thea and Felix—as they navigate the emotional complexity of parting ways. While love lingers between them, it may no longer be enough to hold them together. The story aims to depict a relationship that is neither toxic nor ideal—just profoundly human.

The Cycle – Griffith University, French Beauty Academy

Olivia Edwards, Lily Podlich, Maya Podlich

An experimental music video that immerses viewers in the harrowing and repetitive cycle of an

abusive relationship, using powerful choreography and visual motifs to explore love, pain, and the

struggle to break free.

