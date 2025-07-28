AACTA extends voting deadline for Best Short Film nominees

AACTA has extended round one voting for next year’s Best Short Film prize by two months, following member feedback about the challenge of watching the 130-title longlist, the largest in the award’s history, within the original timeframe.

Initially, this first phase, which determines the six nominees, was scheduled to close in August.

AACTA awards and industry development manager Ivan Vukusic tells IF that in retrospect, it seemed a “hectic ask” for voters to try to get through the record line-up in just a few weeks, so voting will now close October 6.

“We’ve listened to our members, and we hear them when they say they need more time to take in this year’s amazing contenders for Best Short Film – at 130 films, the largest short film field in AACTA history,” he says.

“While it does mean this period will overlap with the forthcoming Feature Documentary viewing period – and we try and avoid overlapping award category consideration periods as best we can – we trust that our members will appreciate having the extra couple of months to really immerse themselves in the field.”

Available to watch via AACTA TV, the field includes 122 narrative fiction films, six animations, and two documentaries. AACTA will provide members with a voting guide – the first of its kind – to help track notes and scoring, expected to be available in August.

AACTA has not had a jury curate the short film longlist since 2018, with the aim to ensure greater equity and give its growing base of youth members (under 25 or studying) a voice in a category that typically showcases emerging talent.

The nominees for Best Short Film will be announced at Port Shorts Film Festival, October 18. In addition, AACTA will also present the inaugural Port Shorts Award for Best Queensland Short Film.

“As one of Australia’s best short film festivals, I couldn’t think of a better place to really shine a spotlight on our short filmmakers,” says Vukusic.

As announced last week, the AACTA Awards Industry Gala will be held February 4, 2026 and the AACTA Awards Ceremony February 5 at the Home of the Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast.

The AACTA Festival runs February 4-8, while the industry conference day is February 5 and the screen careers expo February 7.