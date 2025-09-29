AACTA opens applications for $50,000 Reg Grundy Award

The AACTA Reg Grundy Award is back for its sixth year, offering a $50,000 prize to the individual or team with the best pitch for a new unscripted television format.

Presented in partnership with Grundy Media, the initiative is designed to champion bold new ideas and fast-track the development of original screen entertainment.

Joining this year’s judging panel is Wes Dening, the head of global formats for Eureka Productions and executive producer on series including The Floor, Kpopped, The Quiz with Balls!, Holey Moley, Australian Idol, and The Golden Ticket, a new Wonka-inspired Netflix reality competition series that is being filmed on the Gold Coast.

He is joined on the panel by Paul Hardy, Steve Oemcke, Marion Farrelly, Ian Hogg, and Sharon Wheeler.

Dening said it was an honour to “help uncover Australia’s next breakthrough format and champion a new wave of talent with the same passion and determination that Reg embodied”.

“Reg Grundy had an extraordinary drive to create and adapt hit formats that continue to be watched by audiences around the world, and his entrepreneurial spirit and creativity continue to inspire,” he said.

To apply, entrants must provide a show title, a logline of fewer than 100 words, and a written synopsis of up to 1000 words. The winner will be announced at the 2026 AACTA Awards Ceremony.

Previous recipients of the prize include 2024 winner Seriously Funny, a factual entertainment series that follows a diverse group of people as they develop their unique personal stories into a 5-minute stand-up comedy routine.

Comedian and host Rachel Berger said seeing the concept come to life through the initiative was an “electrifying experience”.

“The joy of creation, the power of storytelling, and the thrill of knowing your voice has found its place launch the participants on a path of self-discovery where they are transformed by the realisation that now they are the storyteller, not the story,” she said.

“The Reg Grundy Award for best new idea for an original unscripted television format made it possible to birth this original concept.”

Applications close 5pm AEDT on Monday, November 3. Click here for more information about eligibility requirements.