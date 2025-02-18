AACTA selects 13 Young Stars finalists

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has unveiled 13 finalists for its AACTA Young Stars National Youth Casting Call, following a series of workshops in collaboration with Casting Networks and the Casting Guild of Australia (CGA).

Aadhya Karthik, Aimee Bah, Eadan McGuinness, Heidi Taylor, Jacob Denzil Narkle, Jake Neale, Joe Bird, Johnathon Montgomery, Liv Jacobson, Nyah Le, Sarah Muyunga, Taya Porter, and Vincent Miller will have a final chance to showcase their talent in front of the judging panel for the prize of a $10,000 Flight Centre voucher and $2,500 in travel support to the US.

The winner will also meet with a renowned international casting director, network with industry leaders, and participate in an acting course at the AAFTA in LA.

Last year’s recipient Mia Foran has since gone on to secure a role in, Neighbours playing the ongoing guest role of Saskia Ramsay, daughter of Shane Ramsay, played by Peter O’Brien.

The selection of the top 13 comes after 47 of the top 50 finalists travelled to the Gold Coast to participate in exclusive workshops with the judges and casting directors Thea McLeod, Anousha Zarkesh, and Nikki Barrett as part of this month’s AACTA Festival.

AACTA awards and industry development manager Ivan Vukusic said the breadth of talent within the group led the judging panel to extend the selection to 13 finalists, instead of the planned number of 10.

“Such was the calibre of this year’s field we were left with no choice but to extend the shortlist this year, so congratulations to the 2025 Young Stars Top 13 finalists,” he said.

From left are Aimee Bah, Sarah Muyunga, Jacob Denzil Narkle, and Taya Porter.

“Each of these young actors not only exemplifies the talent and determination that’s needed to forge a successful career, they also each possess a positivity and energy that makes them a joy to work with. My thanks to our partners at the CGA and Casting Networks, and to the incredible panel of mentor judges. We look forward to watching the development of each of our finalists’ careers, and to the announcement of this year’s ultimate recipient of the Young Stars prize very soon.”

McLeod, who serves as CGA president, said the level of skill, passion, and dedication displayed by the finalists had seen has been remarkable.

“Massive congratulations to our Top 13 of 2025,” she said.

“This year’s talent has been truly outstanding and every single actor in our Top 50 should feel incredibly proud to have made it this far.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our Top 13 and recognise the hard work, talent, and determination they have demonstrated. This is a special moment, and we want to honour each of them as they take their next step. We know they all have bright futures ahead and we can’t wait to watch their journeys unfold.”

Casting Networks senior manager for business development Ryan Hicks said the organisation was proud to have been part of another year of the Young Stars Competition.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to the judges for their invaluable contributions and a special heartfelt thank you to Thea for her exceptional work behind the scenes, which was instrumental to the event’s success,” he said.