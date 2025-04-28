Abby Dorrian promoted at Cheeky Little amid global push

Cheeky Little has promoted Abby Dorrian to head of global partnerships as the animation studio looks to expand its production services internationally.

The move follows the international success of Cheeky Little productions such as Ginger and the Vegesaurs, which recently launched in the US on PBS. The BBC has come on board as a joint commissioning partner with the ABC for seasons four and five, which are currently in production.

Dorrian joined Cheeky Little late last year, originally hired to lead creative partnerships and studio development. She will focus on deepening partnerships with studios, streamers and brands seeking production services.

“Things are moving at speed at Cheeky Little. It’s a pleasure to represent them on the world stage. They have a strong track record of building brands and placing them within culture, be it through their own original IP or servicing others in the family market,” she said.

“They’ve a proven history of designing distinctive characters and worlds that resonate with audiences everywhere. In a time when technology is mutating and we resolve to seek deep human connection, I’m excited to unearth opportunities for even more stories to be told.”

Prior to joining Cheeky Little, Dorrian represented an international roster of directors for the Sweetshop in the UK and Europe, before relocating to Australia and cultivating a roster for Mint Films. She has also worked as professional voiceover artist for more than two decades, with other prior roles including APAC head of new business at Smith & Western Sound Studios, focusing on composition and sonic branding. She has judged for the Shots Awards APAC and the ARIAs.

In addition to Ginger and the Vegesaurs S4 and S5, Cheeky Little is currently in production on Flower & Flour, a new international co-production with Canada’s Sinking Ship, directed by Cindy Scharka and produced by Celine Goetz, and feature film Zac Power, a collaboration with Flying Bark and co-directed by David Webster.