Finding stories with heart and humor from fresh voices will be a key commissioning focus for Australia’s public broadcasters in 2023 as they seek to emphasise their point of difference in an evolving marketplace.

Both ABC and SBS are coming into 2023 on the back of milestone years, with the former celebrating its 90th birthday and the latter marking ten years of housing NITV.

They also received welcome news from the Federal Government, which in October announced the introduction of five-year funding terms for both broadcasters, as well as an additional $83.7 million across four years for the ABC.

However, there are potential challenges on the horizon, with the government’s Revive cultural policy sparking concerns that SVOD regulation may put more pressure on already strained production resources.

At the end of last year, SBS unveiled its biggest ever offering of local commissions, with scripted titles Erotic Stories, While the Men are Away and Safe Home joining factual programs Who the Bloody Hell Are We?, The Matchmakers, The Big School Swap, and Inside Sydney Airport.

SBS head of scripted Julie Eckersley told IF that the broadcaster viewed the further growth of the sector as an opportunity to elevate talent from under-represented communities, both in front of and behind the camera.

Aisha Dee in ‘Safe Home’.

“It’s competitive for great talent out there, both in Australia and around the world,” she said.

“We’ve needed to think clearly and carefully about what we can do to continue to differentiate ourselves in the market, particularly against the big streamers. We’re SBS, so we have a remit to take risks and back new voices and we are leaning into that even more.

“It’s so exciting to see the diversity of talent coming through, and we’re so thrilled to be working with creatives who have been stepping up to a new level, such as the incredible Kim Wilson, currently showrunning our upcoming series, While the Men Are Away, and Stevie Cruz Martin, directing Safe Home, our next prime-time drama series coming soon.”

For ABC acting director, entertainment and specialist Jennifer Collins, creatives seeking to work with the broadcaster should “just present all of their development slate”.

“We’re very open to pitches; we want surprising ideas, we want fresh ideas, original ideas,” she said.

“In a market like ours where there is so much content on offer, we’ve really got to cut through and stand out in a crowded market. If anything, be more ambitious and present us your biggest idea. Think of your idea and ask yourself, is there an opportunity to make it bolder, or is there an opportunity to upscale it?

“We know our audience very well, so if you’re passionate about a subject area come in and talk to us early.”

After an introspective look at its own history during its 90th year, the broadcaster’s 2023 slate is headlined by a revamped Mother and Son and new episodes of Utopia, as well as dramas Bay of Fires, The Messenger, and the second season of The Newsreader.

‘Better Date Than Never’

Collins said the audiences were craving shows that had heart and humour, singling out Northern Pictures’ Better Date Than Never, a six-parter following a diverse group of single love-seekers as they take their first steps into the dating world, as a prime example.

“Audiences are still looking for joy and uplifting content is infiltrating all of our slate whether its children’s programming, comedy, factual, drama, entertainment”.

“I’m really proud of the diversity in our slate and for us, shows like Better Date than Never, are right in that sweet spot of public broadcasting.

“Knowing how well Love On the Spectrum did for us, we have high hopes for that show.”

Warmth and lightness have also been key drawcards within SBS’s factual slate across the past two years, according to head of unscripted Joseph Maxwell.

He said providing escapist programming like Every Family Has a Secret with Noni Hazelhurst and Lost for Words, while remaining true to their fundamental public service commitment, remained central to the broadcaster’s overall strategy.

“Our documentary series See What You Made Me Do was one of the top rating shows for SBS in 2021, and The Australian Wars was one of the highest-performing shows of 2022,” he said.

“It shows that with the right approach, stories that matter can engage broad audiences in prime-time and on SBS On Demand.”

He added that upcoming series Alone Australia also reflected SBS’s interest in works of “scale and ambition”.

“We may have series, but we also have singles documentaries that challenge life and death issues – the stakes are high, and they need to be able to cut through,” he said.