ABC announces permanent Your Say initiative, greater investment in news documentaries after ‘Q&A’ axed

The ABC has revealed plans for a permanent version of its Your Say audience engagement initiative from the Federal Election while committing to more news documentaries, following the axing of long-time panel program Q&A.

In changes announced today, the broadcaster revealed the discontinuation of the Monday night program, currently off air, following an 18-year run.

Launched in 2008 under executive producer Peter McEvoy and host Tony Jones, Q&A struggled to maintain the same level of influence in the years since Jones’ departure in 2019, even briefly moving timeslots in an attempt to recapture some of its audience, which reportedly dropped more than 35 per cent between 2019 and 2022.

Jones was initially replaced by Hamish McDonald, who soon made way for rotating hosts David Speers, Virginia Trioli and Stan Grant. Grant took over the role in the second half of 2022 but left the ABC a year later, citing the state of media as the reason for his departure. Patricia Karvelas has presented the program since 2023.

ABC director, news, Justin Stevens said the program had made a significant contribution to Australian society, adding the decision to take it off the air was “no reflection on anyone on the show”.

“We’re very proud of Q+A’s great achievements over the years,” he said.

“The team has done a terrific job, including a strong performance during the federal election campaign. We always need to keep innovating and renewing, and in the two decades since Q+A began the world has changed. It’s time to rethink how audiences want to interact and to evolve how we can engage with the public to include as many Australians as possible in national conversations.”

To fill the void of audience participation and engagement the program was known for, ABC NEWS will continue with Your Say, an initiative set up ahead of this year’s Federal Election that allowed voters to submit their thoughts on the issues that mattered to them.

According to the broadcaster, Your Say received almost 30,000 online submissions during the campaign, 36 per cent of them from outside the capital cities, plus thousands of talkback calls on local and regional radio. Some of the contributions were used by News teams, and their insights informed the questions put to politicians and the topics for the ABC’s leaders’ debate.

ABC NEWS will also invest in producing more news documentaries, similar to 2015’s Killing Season and last year’s Nemesis, and is set to advertise for the new position of executive producer, documentaries and specials.

Stevens said the “additional high-impact, premium news documentary programs” would complement the ABC’s existing factual slate”.

The announcement is reportedly part of wider changes to come in under the new managing director, Hugh Marks.

The Guardian reports that ABC staff were warned of potential cuts yesterday the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance, which told ABC members of colleagues being called into meetings with managers “regarding a restructure”.