Kim Williams (Image: Melbourne University Press)

ABC chair Kim Williams backs independent production sector to help broadcaster create more ambitious content

·
NewsTV & Streaming
·

ABC chair Kim Williams has backed the independent production sector to help the public broadcaster embrace more distinctive and ambitious programming that will connect with Australians.

“Never before has Australian content mattered more,” he said in conversation with Screen Producers Australia (SPA) CEO Matthew Deaner.

“We have both the advantage and the extreme disability of speaking English, and that means that we have many opportunities avai...