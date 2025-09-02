ABC orders fourth season of ‘Muster Dogs’

The ABC has commissioned a fourth season of Ambience Entertainment’s hit series Muster Dogs, alongside a second season of spin-off Muster Dogs Where Are They Now.

The fourth instalment will offer a fresh twist on the franchise as it shifts the spotlight on the trainers themselves – challenging six participants with limited dog and stock handling experience to raise and train a working dog from puppy to paddock-ready in just 12 months.

Meanwhile Where Are They Now season 2 will journey across Australia to check in on the dogs’ progress and to see how season 3 participants’ lives have changed since competing.

Muster Dogs is based on original concept by Ambience’s Michael Boughen, developed in partnership with the ABC.

Across the new seasons, Monica O’Brien will serve as series director alongside director Sally Browning, with both producing with Boughen. John Unwin is co-producing and will undertake additional direction. Ambience’s Matthew Street is executive producing alongside the ABC’s Rachel Robinson, while the ABC commissioning editor is Jo Chichester.

Screen Queensland and Screen NSW have provided production investment.

Muster Dogs‘ renewal follows its continued global success, having sold into 95 countries via ABC Commercial on platforms such as BBC, Netflix and Prime Video, while format rights have also be optioned in key markets including the US, UK, New Zealand and France. Beyond the screen, the series has also found success in merchandise, publishing, and other licensed extensions.

“We are so proud of Muster Dogs and thrilled this original Australian series is capturing the hearts and minds of local and international audiences,” said ABC head of documentary and specialist Susie Jones.

“Muster Dogs offers an authentic insight into the agricultural sector and life on the land and we’re delighted that these incredible Australians, and their immensely talented dogs continue to find new fans around the world.”

ABC Commercial head Jessica Ellis added: “Muster Dogs is a true Australian success story with global appeal, tapping into something both authentic and universally engaging. The international uptake of the format and finished series, combined with a smart licensing strategy, is a testament to the show’s unique charm and broad marketability.”

Muster Dogs season 4 and Muster Dogs Where Are They Now season 2 will air on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2026.