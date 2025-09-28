ABC orders second season of ‘Do Not Watch This Show’

The ABC has greenlit a second season of animated children’s program Do Not Watch This Show, with new episodes to land on the broadcaster next year.

Adapted from Andy Lee’s book series Do Not Open This Book, the series centres on Wizz, a blue monster who refuses to accept that he is the star of a TV show and is desperate for kids to switch it off. Wizz, voiced by Lee, goes to hilarious lengths to deter his audience, which only makes him more appealing.

The first season premiered in July on ABC iview, with the opening episode hitting an average of over 2.5 million, and the series achieving 115 million minutes viewed on the platform in three months, making it the biggest launch of a new children and family show in the history of ABC iview.

Lee will return to write the new season alongside Jason Marion and Ray Matsen, while also producing alongside Greg Sitch. First season producer Patrick Crawley steps into the director’s chair, with Nick Campbell producing, and Victorian illustrator Heath McKenzie returning as designer. The creative team for the Lee Bones Production is rounded out by ABC commissioning editor Mick Elliott and acting head of children and family Mary-Ellen Mullane.

The series is backed by major production funding from Screen Australia and financed in association with VicScreen.

Lee said he was “overwhelmed and absolutely ecstatic” to hear so many families were tuning in and enjoying Do Not Watch This Show.

“While it could be interpreted that we have a whole country of disobedient children, which sounds quite alarming, I prefer to think it’s a triumph for cheeky rascals everywhere,” he said.

“Keep on keeping on, you little ratbags. Let the fun and the giggles continue for season two.”

ABC screen director Jennifer Collins said it was a testament to the team at Lee Bones that the series had connected so strongly with Australian families and quickly become a household favourite.

“We’re proud to be the home of high-quality family programming on the ABC, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Wizz and his friends in season two.”