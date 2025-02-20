ABC, PBS co-commission ‘Ages of Ice’ from Northern Pictures

Northern Pictures has commenced work on a new three-part natural history series exploring the planet’s polar regions.

A co-commission between PBS and ABC, Ages of Ice will follow scientists pushing the boundaries of exploration and human endeavour in Earth’s coldest corners to understand the changes of ice and what this means for our planet’s future.

Northern Pictures head of factual Karina Holden will direct and executive produces the series, working with producers Judith Curran and Nicola Sullivan, ABC commissioning editor Stephen Oliver, and ABC head of documentary and specialist Susie Jones.

Ages of Ice is backed by a major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW, which is also supporting post, digital, and visual effects. It is produced in association with and distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

Holden, who has previously worked on natural history titles Reef Live, Southern Ocean Live and Meet the Penguins, said the upcoming series promised to be “unlike any other”.

“We are venturing into some of the most formidable and breathtaking landscapes on Earth, where science becomes an act of sheer endurance,” she said.

“Filming in these remote extremes has been an extraordinary challenge, both physically and logistically but the urgency of the story demands it. Through the series, we hope to reveal the profound connection between the polar regions and the future of our planet”.

Jones said the ABC was pleased to partner with Northern Pictures and PBS on the “landmark” new series.

“The ABC is committed to commissioning innovative natural history content, and we can’t wait to share Ages of Ice with Australian audiences,” she said.

PBS executive in charge Diana El Osta said she was excited to bring Ages of Ice to US audiences.

“These awe-inspiring and critical stories of exploration showcase the remarkable work being done by scientists to unlock the mysteries of our planet’s coldest regions,” she said.

Ages of Ice will be broadcast on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2026.