ACTF, Screen Australia announce Kids IP Incubator teams

The Australian Children’s Television Foundation and Screen Australia have selected eight teams to take part in the Kids IP Incubator Initiative, which focuses on developing Australian children’s content for digital platforms such as YouTube.

The successful teams and projects are:



• Bookstore Duck: Angus Woodiwiss, Celine Goetz, Patrick Egerton and Sophie Knoblanche

• Moving Out – The Mini Series: David Smith and Bill Northcott

• My Brother the Monkey King: Nicholas Lin and Aven Yap

• Pit-Pats: Darcy Prendergast and Josie Mackerras

• Proudfoot and Friends: Lucas Proudfoot, Ellenor Cox, John Armstrong, Mikalya Nicol, Georgie Bauman, Freddy Komp, Tim Shultz, Jenny Hanslow, Lauren Woods and Douglas Watkin

• The Void Diner: Monique Mulcahy, Millie Holten and Caitlyn Staples

• Weird Warden: Nicole Delprado and Grace Rein

• Woolings: Liam O’Leary and Amanda Spagnolo

The three program kicks off this week with an in-person workshop at the ACTF offices in Melbourne, led by digital content strategist Nico Lockhart.

Lockhart is a former head of Wildbrain’s digital content division, and has just co-founded a new venture which develops YouTube first-IP. Screen Australia investment managers and development managers from ACTF will also join the workshop.

Following from this, participants will undertake fortnightly online masterclasses with thought leaders, companies and creators in the online space. Teams will receive a grant of up to $20,000 to develop their projects during this phase.

At the end of the three months, teams will then formally pitch their projects to a panel of ACTF and Screen Australia representatives and be invited to apply for a second round of development funding.

“As the child audience fragments and more and more children gravitate towards digital platforms, we need to ensure that quality programming made specifically for them reaches them wherever they are,” ACTF CEO Jenny Buckland said.

“This unique initiative will allow new and experienced practitioners to learn, experiment and develop fresh and innovative content that is specifically created for the platforms they are accessing it on, and keeps up with the ever changing kids’ content landscape.”

Screen Australia director of narrative content Louise Gough added: “The Kids IP Incubator Project is a fantastic way to help both emerging and experienced creatives refine their skills and develop bold, original Australian stories for Australian children. We’re excited to see the projects that will evolve from this initiative and look forward to their contribution to a vibrant and sustainable future for children’s content in Australia.”