‘Addition’ (Trailer)

Marcelle Lunam’s Addition stars Teresa Palmer as Grace, a woman in her 30s with a thing for numbers, and the inventor Nikola Tesla.

But when an average guy, Seamus (Joe Dempsie), comes along, Grace falls for Seamus, and her meticulously ordered life unravels around her. To let this love in, she must let go of the things she’s been holding onto. The adaptation of Toni Jordan’s bestselling novel was written by Becca Johnstone and produced by Made Up Stories pair Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky, along with Jodi Matterson, and Buon Giorno Productions’ Cristina Pozzan.

Addition will be released in cinemas January 29 via Roadshow.