Adelaide Film Festival to showcase ‘Wolfram’, ‘The Fox’

Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) will host exclusive screenings of two highly anticipated local titles, Warwick Thornton’s Wolfram and Dario Russo’s debut feature The Fox, with the event unveiling its full program this evening.

Thornton’s Wolfram will end the fest as the Closing Night Gala, bookending proceedings with Sophie Hyde’s Jimpa, which, as previously announced, will serve as the opener.

Wolfram marks the sequel to Thornton’s acclaimed 2017 film Sweet Country and reunites much of the same creative team, including writers Steven McGregor and David Tranter and producers David Jowsey and Greer Simpkin of Bunya Productions.

Set four years after the events of the first instalment, against the backdrop of the 1930s colonial frontier, the film is led by Deborah Mailman alongside Erroll Shand, Joe Bird, Thomas M Wright, Matt Nable and Pedrea Jackson. Adelaide Film Festival, via its investment fund, is among its backers.

The festival is also a supporter of Russo’s The Fox, which is produced by Causeway Films and stars Emily Browning, Jai Courtney and Damon Herriman, with a voice cast that includes Olivia Colman and Sam Neill. Courtney plays Nick, an affable foxhunter who encounters a shape-shifting fox who offers him an opportunity to transform his partner into the perfect woman and in doing so, take control of the natural world.

AFF is labelling the screenings of both Wolfram and The Fox as an “AFFIF [Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund] Exclusive”, rather than world premieres.

A festival spokesperson tells IF these screenings are ahead each film’s world premieres, which are “forthcoming”. This suggests each may still secure major international festival slots; Sweet Country premiered in Venice, where it won the Special Jury Prize, while Causeway projects almost always land at “A-tier” festivals.

‘Wolfram’.

Some 123 films from 27 countries will screen in Adelaide this October, including 27 world premieres and 37 Australian premieres.

“Every year we seek to curate a program that inspires us, provokes us, fills us with awe and with rage, makes us laugh, makes us cry, and reminds us that we are all part of this vast and diverse community of humans,” said festival director and CEO Mat Kesting.

“I am very proud of the 2025 Adelaide Film Festival program and warmly invite all to share in the experience of exploring the 120+ films in the program.”

Several Australian films backed by the festival’s investment fund are also due to screen this year. Documentary Mockbuster sees Adelaide filmmaker Anthony Frith turn the camera on himself as he directs dinosaur feature The Land That Time Forgot for The Asylum, the studio behind Sharknado, on a shoestring budget over just six days. The dino feature itself will also screen at the festival.

Jolyon Hoff and Muzafar Ali’s documentary We Are Not Powerless – about the school Ali and his wife Nagina established in Indonesia after their flight from the Taliban in Afghanistan – is also on the line-up, with the film the third collaboration between the pair. Previously announced investment fund titles include Pauline Clague’sThe Colleano Heart, Lynette Wallworth’s Edge of Life and Mia’Kate Russell’s Penny Lane is Dead.

Other local films to make their world premiere in Adelaide include Daniel J. Phillip’s Diabolic and Stephen de Villiers’ The Run, which both screen in the Late Night section, while Chris Eley’s doco Mad Max and the Genius of George Miller will screen in the Films on Filmmaking strand.

Aussie titles screening elsewhere throughout the program include Zoe Pepper’s Birthright, Sophie Somerville’s Fwends, Kasimir Burgess’ Iron Winter, Maggie Miles and Trisha Morton-Thomas’ Journey Home, David Gulpilil, Andrew Farrell’s Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Man, Christian Byers’ Death of an Undertaker and Adam C Briggs and Sam Dixon’s A Grand Mockery.

Director, writer and producer Robert Connolly will receive the festival’s annual Don Dunstan award, with his 2009 film Balibo to screen as a retrospective, while AFF will also hold a retro screening of David Stratton’s favourite film, Singin’ In The Rain, as a tribute to the beloved critic, who died last month.

In terms of buzzy international titles, Olivier Laxe’s Cannes jury prize winner Sirât will form the festival’s Friday Night Party, with the screening to be followed by the opening weekend after party. The film centres on a father and his teenage son as they hurl themselves into Morocco’s outdoor rave party circuit in a bid to find their missing daughter and sister.

Adelaide has also snared a number of titles from Venice, Toronto and Telluride, with Special Presentations to include Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, starring Aussie Jacob Eloridi, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, Hikari’s Rental Family and Scott Cooper’s Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The jury for this year’s festival, judging both the fiction and documentary competitions, is headed by actor Murray Bartlett, who will be joined by director Jub Clerc; Pavel Cortés, director of programming for Mexico’s Guadalajara International Film Festival; filmmaker and executive Marion Pilowsky; and writer-director John Sheedy.

Screening in the fiction film competition are Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke’s A Useful Ghost, the Grand Prize winner at Cannes Critics’ Week; Austrian/Slovakian film Perla by Alexandra Makarová; Phantoms of July by German director Julian Radlmaier, another Critics’ Week selection; Reedland, by Dutch director Sven Bresser; and the Mexican film Vanilla from director Mayra Hermosillo.

The documentary comp includes Julian Wittman’s Cast Off, Christina Sun Kim and Morten Traavik’s North South Man Woman, Gar O’Rouke’s Sanatorium, Parisfal Reparato’s She and Tamara Kotevska’s The Tale of Silyan.

Australian documentaries Until The Sky Falls Quiet, from directors Erica Yen-Chin Long and Jason Korr, and Trade Secret, from Abraham Joffe (a UK co-pro), will contest the $5,000 Change Award, which celebrates positive or environmental impact and cinema expressing new directions for humanity. They compete alongside Natxo Leuza’s Black Water, Robin Petré’s Only on Earth, Dan Edelstyn and Hilary Powell’s Power Station.

Mexico forms this year’s Country Spotlight, with the program inspired by the recent Guadalajara Film Festival. It includes competition film Vanilla as well as J. Xavier Velasco’s Crocodiles; Aria Covamonas’ The Great History of Western Philosophy; and Twelve Moons directed by Victoria Franco.

Other international highlights include Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon, Cherien Dabis’ All That’s Left of You; Sundance winner Cactus Pears, directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawad; Berlin Panorama Audience Award winner Deaf, from Eva Libertad; Lucio Castro’s Drunken Noodles; Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You; and Cannes Special Jury Prize-winner Resurrection, directed by Bi Gan.

Adelaide Film Festival runs October 15 – 26.