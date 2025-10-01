ADG announces new scripted series rate card

The Australian Directors’ Guild (ADG) has released a new scripted series rate card for directors, featuring updated minimum standards of pay, rights and conditions.

Developed over the past 18 months through consultation with members and in dialogue with international guilds, including Directors UK, the Directors Guild of Canada, and the Directors Guild of America (DGA), the new rate card is the first update of its kind since 2021 and is designed to align with international best practice.

It introduces a fee structure tied to production budgets that is divided across four bands – low budget, mid budget, high budget, and international – with rates calculated to reflect approximately 3 per cent of a production’s budget, regardless of genre. The international band recommends dollar-for-dollar parity with relevant DGA (or equivalent) rates.

The structure brings episodic directors’ fees into parity with the rates and conditions accorded to screenwriters, and in line with the accepted standard for feature film directors.

Regarding time on set, the guidelines state that a director is entitled to a recommended pre-production period no shorter than the duration of the shoot, paid overtime for any scheduled shoot day that exceeds 12 hours, and a pro-rata daily fee for any additional scheduled 6th or 7th shoot days.

For editing and post-production, the rate card states that a director is entitled to a minimum of three days of unimpeded editing time per half-hour episode and five days per one-hour episode to prepare a ‘Director’s Cut’. Additionally, the director is entitled to paid creative and practical involvement in all aspects of post-production.

Other stipulations include that a director who directs the majority of an episode or project is entitled to a single, sole ‘Directed by’ credit in the opening and/or closing credits, and must be accorded credit on ancillary materials associated with the project.

It is also recommended that a director is entitled to 5 per cent of any additional revenue paid to the producer from license fees received after the initial license period of a project has expired, in a proportion to the number of episodes of a series directed. Further, a director of a pilot episode of a new series or ‘setup’ director is entitled to a payment per episode of any series subsequently produced; and should receive 50 per cent of retransmission rights in their projects, whether they are working as a ‘lender’ or an employee director.

The Rate Card notes AI is “not to be used in any way to augment or change a director’s episode or project without the express written consent of the director,” and that directors have the right for any grievances to be heard by an independent moderator, co-ordinated by the ADG, at the expense of the production.

ADG president Darren Ashton said the rate card essentially reflected what a lot of the guild’s members were already getting, but hoped it would further level the playing field.

“One of the things we’ve found is that there is still a gender imbalance,” he said.

“Female directors are getting paid less than male directors, so we wanted to have an even ground. We don’t want to have those excuses from producers that say things like, ‘Oh, we are giving this person an opportunity’, but the reality is that an emerging director has to do the same amount of work, and sometimes more, than an established director.”

Executive director Sophie Harper agreed, noting the guild wanted to “raise the floor” so people know what to expect and ask for.

“In one case, we had a member who was really concerned about accepting a low fee because of what that might mean for the people that followed; setting a precedent that it’s okay to work for this amount,” she said.

“That’s an argument that is used: ‘This person was paid this much for this type of show six months ago, therefore this is the correct amount to be paying’. That’s putting the individual director who wants the opportunity, loves the project, and wants to do the work in a position where they might be making things difficult for the people that come after them.”

ADG vice president (television) Jonathan Brough, who led the working group, said the rate card was about “valuing the craft at the heart of our stories.”

“Directors shape every creative element of a screen production,” he said.

“These updated standards reflect that reality and bring us closer to parity.”

The ADG Rate Card 2025–26 applies to scripted series, limited series, and mini-series across drama, comedy, and children’s.