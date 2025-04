Adobe will add support for Nikon’s N-RAW video format to Premiere Pro when the newest version of the software is released later this year.

The addition of the format follows Nikon N-RAW support to RED’s R3D SDK, and the recent release of the Nikon Z5II which offers 4K video and 12-bit N-RAW recording. Nikon acquired RED early last year.

Nikon’s N-RAW is the company’s proprietary RAW video format, and supports the Rec2020 colour gamut.