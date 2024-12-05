Adrian Grenier, Jessica De Gouw nestle in the Far North Queensland for ‘You, Always’

Entourage star Adrian Grenier is back in Australia, this time to star opposite Jessica De Gouw in Christine Luby’s new romantic comedy You, Always.

Produced by Jaggi Entertainment, the film follows Ethan (Grenier) a devoted best friend to Dr Jen Bell (De Gouw). He realises he has been in love with Jen all along, just as her world is turned upside down by the arrival of charismatic author Patrick, played by Desmond Chiam. Yasmin Kassim, Spencer McLaren, and Cairns newcomer Adyn Kingi also feature in the cast.

Ansley Gordon penned the script, with Steve Jaggi and Kylie Pascoe serving as producers.

Principal photography will predominantly take place on location in tropical Far North Queensland, and incorporate Screen Queensland Studios, Cairns.

The project is the first to receive funding from Screen Queensland’s North Queensland Production Incentive and will also receive support from the agency’s Screen Finance Fund and Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) Incentive with the expectation it will generate approximately $3.5 million for the Queensland economy and create 100 new jobs.

Grenier, who previously filmed Netflix series Clickbait in Melbourne in 2020, said being a part of You, Always in Cairns was the “perfect way to end the year”.

Jessica De Gouw and Adrian Grenier

“The natural beauty of Far North Queensland provides such a stunning backdrop for this story, and the warmth of the local community and the Jaggi Entertainment family has been incredible,” he said.

“It’s exciting to bring this project to life in such a special place, and I can’t wait for audiences to see it. Wrapping just before the holidays makes it feel even more magical,” he said.

Jaggi said it had been exciting to watch the story come together in “such a remarkable part” of the state.

“The region’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant community have been the perfect setting for this production which we will be presenting on a world stage,” he said.

“Being able to show Adrian Grenier what Queensland has to offer is also something Jaggi Entertainment is immensely proud of.”

You, Always is the sixth Jaggi Entertainment to film in Far North Queensland, following This Little Love of Mine, teen series Dive Club, Beyond the Reef, and Love is in the Air.

Queensland Education and the Arts Minister John-Paul Langbroek said the state’s government was proud to support the newest production.

“Queensland is the best place in the world to live and the wonderful beauty of tropical Far North Queensland will be showcased to the world through You, Always,” he said.