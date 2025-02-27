AFL teams up with MIFF, VicScreen for Footy Shorts

Victoria’s screen storytellers will be able to combine footy with filmmaking via a new short documentary competition.

An initiative of the Melbourne International Film Festival, the AFL, and VicScreen, Footy Shorts requires applicants to submit a short film treatment that captures the deep love, tradition,s and connections shared through Australian Rules Football — whether as players, fans, families, or communities.

Four short film treatments will be selected to go into production, with the nominated film teams receiving professional development from industry mentors, a $20,000 production budget, and access to the AFL’s prized archive and support in accessing its Clubs.

The four Footy Shorts films will have a gala world premiere screening at the 73rd Melbourne International Film Festival in August.

MIFF CEO Damien Hodgkinson said the event’s “fantastic partnership” with the AFL and VicScreen provided filmmakers with the resources and inspiration to create new short documentaries to premiere in MIFF 2025 this August.

“MIFF couldn’t be prouder of the Footy Shorts program, and we are excited for the new films showcasing Melbourne’s game and our community – and the talent of our screen industry,” he said.

AFL customer and commercial executive general manager Bec Haagsma said Footy Shorts tied back to the league’s vision for “everyone to love and connect with Australia’s game”.

“Football is intricately entwined with the Australian way of life and has always formed an integral part of the community,” she said.

“Our game is full of wonderful characters, storylines, and emotions that tie people together from all different backgrounds, from grassroots to the elite. I am excited to see how some of the best up-and-coming filmmakers bring this to life on the big screen.”

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher noted there was nothing more Victorian than film and footy.

“This unique talent development opportunity will support emerging factual storytellers to upskill, gain practical experience, mentoring, and exposure to key industry leaders,” she said.

Applications close 11:59pm on Monday, March 24. Find out more information here.