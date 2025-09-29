AFTRS and CIT team up to create a new pathway for aspiring screen professionals in the ACT

Graduates of the Canberra Institute of Technology’s (CIT) Diploma of Screen and Media will now be eligible to apply for direct entry into the second year of AFTRS’ Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production.

Successful applicants will receive advanced standing for their prior learning, providing the opportunity for a streamlined transition into higher education and the screen and broadcast industry. The first intake under the new arrangement will commence in term one of 2026.

The partnership follows a successful pathway agreement between AFTRS and TAFE NSW over the past two years, and further expands the school’s national reach. CIT is the largest provider of vocational education and training in the ACT, offering more than 250 accredited courses to local, national, and international students.

AFTRS’ Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production was developed in response to the needs of employers across the sector, training graduates who are skilled to work across a variety of entry-level roles and platforms. CIT’s Diploma of Screen and Media equips students with practical skills in screen and media production.

AFTRS partnerships and development director Mathieu Ravier said the pathway reflected the school’s commitment to “nurturing talent across Australia and building inclusive, accessible routes into the screen industries for the next generation of creative professionals”.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with CIT to open up new opportunities for talented students in and around the ACT,” he said.

CIT head of department, graphics, entertainment, music, and media, Mark Webber, said he was proud to see the institute’s Diploma of Screen and Media recognised through a new pathway.

“This partnership gives them the chance to take that experience further, opening the door to higher study and to careers across film, television, and digital media,” he said.