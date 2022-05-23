The Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) has welcomed a trio of new additions in director of people and culture Sharon Zeeman, chief financial officer Joanne Herron, and Debra Richards, who is a Governor-General appointment to the AFTRS Council.

Zeeman, formerly student engagement manager, takes up her new position having previously acted in the role at various times. Prior to joining AFTRS, she worked as education coordinator at Belvoir St Theatre and a producer of learning programs at Sydney Living Museum.

Fellow executive Herron joins the institution from the University of New South Wales, where she was working as lead finance business partner in the education section. Having qualified as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Young, she has previously held senior roles at Foxtel, Archant Media (UK) and News Corp Australia.

Joining the nine-member AFTRS Council is Richards, who is currently the APAC director of production policy at Netflix, prior to which she was CEO of Ausfilm. Her career has also included senior roles at ASTRA and the ABC.

AFTRS CEO Nell Greenwood described all three women as highly experienced leaders that were “passionate about the potential of education to facilitate meaningful change”.

“I am delighted to be welcoming Sharon and Joanne to the AFTRS Executive team and Debra to Council,” she said.

“Sharon has a deep knowledge of AFTRS and the ethos and ambitions of the school.

“Joanne brings fresh eyes and a wealth of Australian and international business experience to the team. Debra has incredible experience, across multiple senior roles in industry, to bring to Council and support the School’s strategic goals in this rapidly changing environment.”