AFTRS appoints Maia Horniak as director teaching and learning

International filmmaker and educator Maia Horniak has joined the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) as director of teaching and learning.

She comes to the school from Prague City University, where, as program leader and senior lecturer, she co-led the development and validation of a BA (Hons) Creative Media Production degree in partnership with Teesside University.

In her role as director of curriculum development, she oversaw academic governance, industry-informed course design, and regulatory alignment. Horniak has also held lecturing roles at AFTRS, NIDA, and UNSW COFA. Outside of education, she has directed short films, documentaries, television, commercials, digital content, and music videos, while also holding commercial directing roles with MTV, Goalpost Pictures, ABC, and Universal.

Her work has screened at over thirty esteemed international film festivals, including Cannes, Palm Springs, Bermuda, Brooklyn, Sydney, Flickerfest, Brussels, and Edmonton.

Horniak, who starts at AFTRS this week, said she was honoured to take on her new role at such a pivotal time.

“As a centre of excellence, AFTRS leads with creativity, industry connection and innovation,” she said.

“I am committed to strengthening these values – and further future-proofing students’ pathways into the industry through a curriculum that ensures industry relevance, inclusivity, and long-term sustainability in their creative careers, keeping AFTRS at the forefront of global screen and audio education.”

AFTRS CEO Dr Nell Greenwood said Horniak, an AFTRS alum, brought a dynamic mix of industry insight and academic leadership, shaped by her work with leading educational institutions and media organisations.

“Maia is globally experienced, values-led, and deeply committed to fostering inclusive and inspiring learning environments,” she said.

“Maia’s production experience spans film, broadcast, digital platforms, and branded content, giving her a unique, nuanced understanding of industry expectations and emerging media that will stand her in excellent stead for instigating and leading the industry collaborations that are critical to our approach at AFTRS.”