The next generation of documentary filmmakers has been granted a national audience as part of a partnership between SBS and the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS).

Available on SBS On Demand, the AFTRS Documentary Showcase comprises 10 short form documentaries from AFTRS’ second-year Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production students, who were briefed to create a film of no longer than five minutes exploring culture and identity in Australia.

The collection includes stories that range from living with Tourette’s Syndrome, refugee and asylum seeker activism, and the drag king community to the use of Indigenous food and plants in Australian food culture, plus many more.

SBS On Demand and World Movies channel manager Haidee Ireland said the broadcaster had been “blown away” by the calibre of talent in the showcase.

“The creatives of these documentaries have handled a wide range of topics and issues with incredible care and thought, producing programs that are equal parts moving, informative and entertaining,” she said.

“There is an extraordinary pool of talent at AFTRS, who have uniquely Australian stories to share and we’re excited to be giving a platform to the next generation of distinctive documentary makers. It was a pleasure to collaborate with the team at AFTRS, who share our commitment to championing diverse stories and creatives.”

AFTRS CEO, Nell Greenwood said SBS’s record for championing new Australian talent was aligned to the institution’s own.

“Every filmmaker wants their work to connect with as wide an audience as possible and this is a wonderful opportunity for these brilliant films by AFTRS students to be discovered by viewers across Australia on one of Australia’s most popular streaming platforms, SBS On Demand,” she said.

“This is a terrific collaboration.”