AFTRS expands short courses in Perth, Melbourne, Hobart and Adelaide

The Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) is expanding its national short course program to offer in-person training with partners in Perth, Melbourne, Hobart, and Adelaide.

The school, which already runs online courses, has partnered with Edith Cowan University (Perth), RMIT (Melbourne), Apple Box Studios (Hobart), and The Mercury (Adelaide) on courses that specifically address skills gaps and roles currently in demand.

The courses will be taught by experienced industry practitioners within each area and include input from industry bodies, such as the Australian Location Managers Guild. The training will also be combined with placements, mentoring and community engagement.

Recent research by Creative Australia and Services and Creative Skills Australia (SaCSA) found the screen industry was still grappling with ongoing skills gap with particularly acute shortages in:

Production/technical/creative roles (physical production): production managers, line producers, location managers, and costume/ wardrobe roles.

Production/technical/creative roles (post-production, animation and digital and visual effects): visual effects, editors, animator,s and post-production supervisors.

Business support roles: finance and accounting.

“In recent years, investment in the historical development pathway has reduced or disappeared (such as short films, cadetships, and screen resource organisations) and there has been a loss of not-for-profit, community training organisations,” the report said.

“There are also gaps in support for regional professionals in the industry. At the same time,

the rise of online platforms with no barriers to entry, and the accessibility of cheap equipment to make content, have opened new pathways for talent to be developed and platformed; although digital connectivity in remote areas remains a barrier.”

AFTRS’ head of industry and alumni engagement, Robbie Miles, said a thriving and sustainable Australian screen industry needs sustainable careers.

“Partnering with these excellent organisations around the country means we can deliver AFTRS industry-leading training in key skills gaps such as locations, production accounting and assistant directing.”