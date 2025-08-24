AFTRS, Griffith University announce Queensland short courses targeting in-demand skills

The Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) and Griffith University will hold a series of short courses in October, focusing on building in-demand skills among Queensland practitioners.

Enrolments are now open for five short courses – Intro to Producing & Screen Business; Assistant Directing Fundamentals; Locations Department Intensive; Writers Room Intensive; and Production Accounting Intensive.

Assistant Directing Fundamentals (October 18 and 19) is led by Industry expert 1st assistant director Liam Branagan and is the only assistant director’s course in Australia approved by the Australian Director’s Guild (ADG); Writers Room Intensive (October 20-24) is specifically designed to provide writers with insight into the functioning of writers’ rooms, with participants engaging in activities covering ideation, storylining/plotting, note-taking, drafting and feedback; and Intro to Producing & Screen Business (October 25 and 26 October) will cover intellectual property and developing screen ideas, budgeting, below-the-line production to post-production, and the state of the screen industry.

In November, there is Production Accounting Intensive (November 3-7), where industry experts will provide a strong understanding of a screen budget, finance plan, cashflow and drawdown schedule, and the obligations and requirements across each stage of production; and Locations Department Intensive (November 17-21), designed to explore the dynamic world of film and TV location management, and presented in collaboration with the Australian Location Managers Guild.

The short courses were developed in consultation with the wider screen sector.

AFTRS CEO Nell Greenwood said the school couldn’t have hoped for a better partner in Queensland than Griffith Film School.

“As the national screen and audio school, AFTRS is committed to in-person training in every state and territory,” she said.

“Together [with Griffith], we will bring essential training to build and strengthen the talent pipeline in a region that is seeing strong production growth. Combining Griffith’s world-class facilities and AFTRS industry expertise, our courses will offer training in sought-after skills through a shared commitment to excellence and the support of Australian creative talent.”

Griffith Film School director Chris Carter said the school was proud to partner with AFTRS to “deliver high-quality, practical training opportunities for screen professionals across Queensland”.

“This collaboration reflects a strong alignment in our shared values, supporting emerging talent, fostering creative excellence, and contributing to a more sustainable and dynamic screen industry across Australia,” he said.

Click here for more information, or to register for a course.