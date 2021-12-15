The Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) has announced the 14 recipients of its expanded graduate program, which this year will be put on in partnership with the ABC, BBC Studios, Endemol Shine Australia, Eureka Productions, Fremantle, ITV Studios Australia, SBS, Sky News Australia, Warner Bros., and WildBear Entertainment.

Designed to create tangible employment pathways for Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production graduates, the program consists of a 13-week paid internship with participating host organisations, during which participants have the opportunity to be involved in a variety of roles, including development, production, marketing, and programming.

Of the 14 graduates to secure places this year, Skye Leon and Jasmine Stokes will join the ABC; Kayla Groombridge and Tace Stevens will join BBC Studios; Tatjana Hamilton and Michael Odewahn-Oxley will join Endemol Shine Australia; Keziah Zen-Aloush will join Eureka; Faraz Anarwala will join Fremantle; Ruby Langsworth will join ITV Studios Australia; Raquel Cuevas will join SBS; Aemon Barzanji will join Sky News Australia; Stella Sciberras will join Warner Bros.; and Andrew Burvill and Melissa Brooks will join WildBear Entertainment.

AFTRS CEO Nell Greenwood said paid tribute to the program’s partners for helping facilitate an expansion of the initiative.

“With the commitment and generosity of our partners, AFTRS has been able to substantially expand its Graduate Program this year in terms of both the number and range of placements,” she said.

“Internships are critical to providing real-world experience, developing professional networks, and building robust pipelines for Australian talent, and this program provides vital opportunities for some of our most talented graduating students to work in top production companies, hone their professional skills and develop their creativity.”