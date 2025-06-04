AFTRS ramps up On Country Pathways Program for First Nations creators

Following workshops in the Kimberley and Cairns, AFTRS will bring its On Country Pathways Program – which gives industry training to emerging First Nations creators living in remote areas – to the Bidyadanga community, two hours south-west of Broome.

The On Country Pathways Program is the inspiration of AFTRS chair Rachel Perkins, made possible via a Federal Government grant as part of the National Cultural Policy.

In partnership with ICTV and PAKAM, AFTRS will deliver two workshops for the Bidyadanga community during FRAIM (the Festival of Remote Australian Indigenous Moving-Image), July 13 to 20. Topics covered will include podcasting and mobile content creation.

In the podcasting workshop, participants will learn what makes a good podcast, how to develop the idea for a podcast or radio show, planning and producing, recording an episode, video and other visual elements, and publishing podcasts.

The mobile content creation workshop, which currently runs as a short course at AFTRS Sydney campus, will provide training in hands-on techniques for creating high-quality mobile content, photos, videos, editing on-the-go, and getting the most from mobile apps.

Arts Minister Tony Burke said the program would not exist without Perkins.

“On agreeing to become chair, Rachel immediately started talking to me about how to make these sorts of opportunities real,” he said.

“There’ll be stories told and careers forged, which would have been unthinkable without this work.”

Perkins said she was thrilled to see the positive impact the program was already having, empowering First Nations creatives with accessible world-class screen and audio training to enrich Australia’s storytelling landscape.

“The program has really been embraced by the First Nations communities who co-design the workshops with the skills needs and cultural context of local participants at front of mind,” she said. “And for the participants themselves the outcomes can be life changing.”

Collaborating with communities, First Nations media organisations and industry partners, the OCPP ran a pilot program at the PAKAM Festival in Warmun, WA from September 1-5 2024. More recently AFTRS took the program to Gimuy/Cairns from April 14-17 in partnership with Arts Queensland.

The Gimuy/Cairns program saw 40 First Nations creatives from Townsville, the Torres Strait Islands and the Cairns area come together at the Bulmba-ja arts centre to explore storytelling through podcasting and writers room workshops in a culturally grounded space. Participants represented over 50 Nations.

Planning is also in the works for future programs across Australia, including in the Northern Territory. In the final stage of the program, selected participants from each workshop will travel to AFTRS’ Sydney campus on Gadigal/Bidjigal Country in early 2026 to undertake short courses, hands-on workshops and mentoring. Travel, accommodation, and per diems are covered.

Participants will receive networking opportunities and tailored advice on next steps, such as applying for award courses or placements. Alongside the training component, AFTRS will engage with experts to conduct a sector-wide skills audit to identify current employment and training gaps for First Nations practitioners. The findings will help shape future iterations of the program and be made available to industry partners to guide future training initiatives and support.

Pete Noble, AFTRS’ director of First Nations, outreach and events, said the program was welcomed by First Nations communities and local industry practitioners.

“We’re excited to empower First Nations talent with tailored training and mentoring and applying for placements, where there is a genuine want and need,” he said.

“AFTRS is passionate about taking our School into remote and regional areas across Australia to help create career pathways for emerging talent to thrive in the screen, radio, and audio industries.”