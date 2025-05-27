AFTRS renames Studio 1 as the Myer Studio to recognise family’s contribution

The Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) has renamed its largest sound stage to recognise the Myer family’s contribution to the school.

A renaming and dedication ceremony of AFTRS’ Studio 1 as the Myer Studio was held last Friday at the school, with Andrew Myer and his wife Kerry Gardner joining AFTRS staff, students, members of AFTRS Council and executive, scholarship recipients, and AFTRS donors.

Since 1987, the Kenneth Myer Fellowship has disbursed over $2.5 million in awards, fellowships, and First Nations and equity scholarships, benefitting more than 200 students.

After Ken and his wife Yasuko tragically died in a float plane crash in Alaska in 1992, the Myer family helped carry on his legacy, establishing A V Myer Fellowship in Digital Media in 1996, after which Andrew made a personal donation in 2001 to broaden the scope and impact of the Fellowship.

An accomplished producer with 14 Australian film credits, Andrew Myer was chair and deputy chair of the Melbourne International Film Festival for 17 years, and provided strategic guidance and governance to AFTRS as deputy chair from 1997 to 2001.

Speaking on Friday, Myer noted that, in many ways, his career in the industry had been shaped by the “talented people” he met and the experiences he had at the school.

“It’s a thrill for Kerry and myself to be in this amazing space on this occasion, and I am sure my father Ken would have been deeply honoured by this grand gesture on the part of this extraordinary film, television and radio school,” he said.

“I am genuinely delighted and honoured and so pleased that so many have benefited from my father’s and my involvement with the school. I look forward to the next generation of talented filmmakers that will emerge.”

Rachel Perkins, Ismail Khan, and Andrew Myer. (Image: Flore Vallery Radot)

Acclaimed filmmaker Robert Connolly was one of the earliest recipients of the Kenneth Myer Fellowship in Producing, which he received in 1995.

In a pre-recorded message, the Arenamedia director/producer thanked Andrew Myer, noting the fellowship was the first time someone had financially invested in his career.

“Over the years, Andy, I’ve watched the incredible work you’ve done supporting filmmakers through the fellowship, and that impact has been huge. So many filmmakers have, like me, had a leg up from that support.”

More recent recipients have included leading Australian screen creatives, including Catriona McKenzie, Genevieve Clay-Smith, Vanessa Gazy, John Harvey, Andrew Lee, and Ismail Khan, who spoke at Friday’s event.

Having since gone on to direct episodes of scripted television on shows like Barrumbi Kids, Heartbreak High and Bump, Khan said the scholarship allowed him to “put his head down” and work towards developing a story that he felt connected to and that other students would want to be involved in and would be committed to.

“And cultivating that crew all started with the script, a script which I was able to conceive of and write over the proceeding six months thanks to the freedom from financial stress that the scholarship provided,” he said.

In dedicating the Studio to the Myer family, AFTRS chair Rachel Perkins said the Kenneth Myer Fellowship had become the engine that drives access and inclusion at AFTRS, allowing the school to meet its remit to ensure all people across Australia have access to world-leading training and education.

“The Myer family name, in so many aspects of Australian life, is synonymous with integrity, vision, entrepreneurism and, importantly, care for others,” she said.

“And so we are so honoured to carry this most distinguished name on our most significant sound stage,” she said.