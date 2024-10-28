AFTRS teams up with RMIT to offer Victorian short courses

Four new short courses focusing on the Victorian film industry’s most pressing skill needs will be available in the state from early December as part of a new partnership between the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) and RMIT University’s School of Media and Communication.

Delivered in consultation with VicScreen, the training commences with a five-day Production Accounting Intensive, followed by Intro to Producing & Screen Business (two days), Assistant Directing Fundamentals (two days), and Locations Department Intensive (five days).

In the Production Accountant Intensive, participants learn the knowledge and skills to prepare them for a career in the screen industry, including how to apply accounting technologies and workflows, the stages of production, and the financial reporting obligations and requirements.

RMIT Dean of Media and Communication Lisa French said the institution was “deeply committed” to providing education and training that not only responded to the industry’s broader needs but also addressed critical skills gaps.

“We are enormously excited to be partnering with AFTRS to deliver short courses with critical real-world applications,” she said.

“Through this partnership, we will support the screen industry in Victoria and Australia by developing the expertise to drive innovation, as well as to have the talent to support sector growth.”

AFTRS CEO said the school, part of the working group convened by Ausfilm in 2021 to address constraints across the below-the-line workforce, was delighted to be working with RMIT to deliver the much-needed training.

“Addressing critical industry skills gaps needs government, industry, and education providers to bring their respective areas of expertise to work together on this – and this very exciting partnership does just that: combining RMIT’s world-class facilities and AFTRS industry expertise with a shared commitment to excellence and the support of Australia’s creative talent,” she said.

Find more information about the short courses, including information on how to register, here.