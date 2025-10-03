AI of the storm: Productivity Commission faces Senate grilling over TDM exception as Tilly Norwood debuts overseas

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Productivity Commission has been accused of “waving the white flag” on copyright, clashing with senators and creative industry leaders this week over its proposal to allow text and data mining (TDM) to train AI models – a fight mirrored in Hollywood, where the debut of AI performer Tilly Norwood has sparked fierce backlash.

On Tuesday, the Senate Environment and Communications References Committee convened a hearing on emerging technology and its impact on the creative industries as part of its National Cultural Poli...