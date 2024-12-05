AI study: audiovisual creators set to lose more than one-fifth of revenue over next five years

The use of Gen AI tools to automate tasks could strip €12 billion ($A19.6 billion) in revenue from audiovisual creators including composers, screenwriters, and directors over the next five years, according to a global study by CISAC.

That money – representing more than one-fifth (21 per cent) of current AV creator revenue – will instead flow to Gen AI providers offering prompt-to-output tools, including for social media and TV.

CISAC director general Gadi Oron, said the CISAC study, conducted by PMP Strategy, showed creators’ works are “being unfairly and unethically appropriated to boost the revenues of Gen AI providers while leaving the creators themselves out of this growth”.

“At a time of uncertainty and lack of transparency in the marketplace, there is a critical message here for policy makers: they must act urgently to safeguard human culture, creators, and creativity,” Oron said.

“They must put in place a legal and regulatory framework that ensures fair remuneration for creators and demands transparency from AI services. With these principles enshrined in the AI environment, this can be a win-win for creators and the tech industry rather than a threat to our culture and creative sector”.

The estimated €48 billion ($A78.5 billion) size of the Gen AI market in audiovisual by 2028 is comprised of service providers in the social media sector (€48 billion), TV broadcasters (€11 billion), AVOD including YouTube (€5 billion), and SVOD (€3 billion).

One CMO in the TV and SVOD sector said producers will be looking to reduce costs by leveraging Gen AI tools, according to the report.

“There is a risk that some audiovisual production with lower budget might be replaced in the future by Gen AI outputs, for example, some soap operas, low-budget and clips, or animated content for kids,” they said.

The potential impact will be particularly strong among translators and adapters (an estimated 56 per cent cannibalisation rate), followed by screenwriters (20 per cent) and directors and other co-authors (15 per cent).

APRA AMCOS CEO, Dean Ormston, said the report echoes the findings of the collection agency’s own report in AI and Music released in August this year, which laid bare the urgent need for action from governments around the world.

“Our songwriters, composers, and music publishers are the heart of what makes Australian and New Zealand cultural exports so distinctive,” he said.

“We must ensure strong protections for their work, especially Indigenous cultural and intellectual property, so that AI platforms respect protocols and enhance rather than exploit First Nations culture. The Australian and New Zealand governments need to take the lead and act decisively to protect the livelihoods of creators and the future of our creative industries.”

APRA AMCOS and other screen bodies backed the Senate committee’s recent recommendations on adopting AI’s calls to pay creators when AI services use their copyrighted works.